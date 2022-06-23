Tech layoffs continue—this time at Netflix and MasterClass

The tech layoffs keep coming. On Thursday, Netflix laid off an additional 300 employees , or about 3% of its staff. The company had previously laid off 150 employees in May.

“Today we sadly let go of around 300 employees. While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth,” a Netflix spokesperson told Fast Company in a statement. “We are so grateful for everything they have done for Netflix and are working hard to support them through this difficult transition.”

This announcement is part of a recent spike in tech layoffs. More than 16,000 tech employees lost their jobs in May while over 7,000 have been affected so far this June. Founder and CEO of MasterClass David Rogier announced that the company had laid off 20% of its staff—or about 120 employees—to “adapt to the worsening macro environment.”