Why you should never say ‘That’s a good question’ in an interview

No matter how far along you are in your career, knowing how to answer questions effectively is crucial—especially with a potential recession on the horizon.

Throughout the world of business, dialogue involving Q+A has replaced speeches and presentations as the format of choice for sharing ideas. Executives are frequently interviewed on stage, job candidates confront a battery of questions designed to trip them up, and most formal meetings involve back and forth discussion involving questions and answers.

So what’s one simple thing that you should stop doing immediately if you want to ace your next interview? Stop evaluating the question.

Even if you’re complimenting the person who is interviewing you. After all, how many times have you listened to a podcast or TV interview where the subject begins their response by saying “That’s a good question!”