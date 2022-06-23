This city is the world’s most livable in 2022

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIC), a sister publication to The Economist magazine, has released its annual list of the world’s most livable cities. Officially called The Global Liveability Index 2022 , the EIC comes up with its list by examining a number of metrics on a city-wide basis, including metrics like infrastructure, affordable health care, rates of crime, education systems, political and social stability, culture, and more.

For 2022, the world has a new “most livable city” and it is Vienna, Austria. Vienna scored a 99.1 out of 100 on the overall Global Livability Index ranking. It scored a perfect 100 for metrics including healthcare, stability, and education. The Austrian capital’s ascent to the #1 spot this year is quite remarkable, as in 2021 it came in 12th place, although that was mainly due to all the COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, reports Bloomberg.

What’s also notable about the 2022 words most livable cities list is that not a single American city made the top 10. As a matter of fact, the top 10 list is dominated by Canadian and European cities with one from Japan and Australia rounding out the list.

Here are the Economist Intelligence Unit’s top 10 most livable cities in 2022: