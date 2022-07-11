Three challenges with recruiting, training, and retaining leaders in health care in the post-COVID world

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted labor and hiring practices worldwide. First, there were the sudden furloughs, then severe job losses, followed by the transition for many to work at home. At the same time, others were declared essential—medical professionals and their support staff, grocery workers, truck drivers, garbage collectors, and warehouse employees among them—and had to adjust to new protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

advertisement

advertisement

After nearly two years of significant changes, employers are finding that employees’ priorities have changed. The result is an ongoing challenge for employers with recruiting, training, and retaining leaders who have reassessed their personal values regarding work and productivity, location, and work/life balance. These issues exist across industry boundaries, and the medical and health care space is no exception. The health care sector, with frontline workers, has been disproportionately affected by the COVID pandemic. Health care workers have been central in providing competent and diverse care for the unique social, cultural, and linguistic needs of their communities. Diversity, remote care versus onsite care, and location present the greatest challenges.

advertisement

INCREASING CULTURAL DIVERSITY IN HEALTH CARE The patient population in the United States is culturally diverse, and the workforce’s general lack of training and understanding of this cultural diversity poses a challenge to providers to communicate and provide the highest quality of care. There is a need for culturally safe, patient-centered care to improve health outcomes. I believe cultural competence is critical in helping eliminate health disparity and social disadvantages in all patients, regardless of their ethnicity, race, gender, or sexual orientation. Such challenges will need training in health care, resulting in a medical workforce that can understand patients’ values, culture, and beliefs, and provide them with greater respect and higher quality care. Such a trained workforce can also bring greater access to care in minority and ethnic communities, as they can develop stronger bonds with the individuals they are serving.

advertisement

With increased multiculturalism, providers can find greater opportunities to learn and avoid the risk of believing everyone is the same. OFFERING REMOTE VERSUS ONSITE SERVICES New technologies emerged during the pandemic, leaving many providers and workers seeking remote work options versus onsite options, even though care still needs to happen in person. For those in the medical care space, caregiving leadership and supporting roles (doctors, nurses, technicians, pharmacists, etc.) require close interaction with patients, while administrative personnel can often work remotely. In health care, as well as other arenas like customer service, personal care, and travel and leisure, the pandemic’s disruption triggered transformations in business models because of the higher levels of physical proximity required.

advertisement

For the medical community, remote work for administrators and virtual meetings will likely continue, as will telemedicine for online consultations, but the work of providers, nurses, and other medical personnel (diagnosis and treatment of their patients) is best done in person. This could also mean the demand for professionals in the health care space, as well as other STEM occupations, is likely to grow considerably post-COVID. FINDING AFFORDABLE LOCATIONS Now more than ever before, employees are on the move, seeking flexibility and personalization in the workplace. To recruit, train, and retain leaders in the post-COVID paradigm, I believe business leaders in health care fields will need to expand flexibility, encourage adaptability, and increase the potential for mobility. Considering the economic effects of the pandemic, many workers may be seeking more affordable living options in environments viewed as safer with a lower cost of living.

advertisement

The pandemic brought a wave of self-reflection and an expanded view of work-life balance. As the workforce returns, many workers are seeking the flexibility of a hybrid work environment having grown accustomed to remote work during the pandemic. Younger workers may be more likely to accept lower future earnings in order to work remotely. Even so, many will still seek onsite work to better network and build personal relationships. The post-COVID era presents a number of challenges in recruiting, training, and retaining leaders in areas where diversity is needed to properly care for unique patient populations. While there is a lack of diversity in the pool of medical professionals, the gap is narrowing. Probably more than in any other industry, those in the health care space understand the importance of in-person care for patients, though they may have grown accustomed to higher levels of remote work during the pandemic. Businesses must work to support not only rising leaders, but those who want to transition to new occupations in the health care sector and other STEM occupations. By doing so, they can reap the rewards of a robust, talented, diverse, and better-equipped workforce now and into the future.

advertisement

Dr. Sumir Sahgal is Founder & Chief Medical Officer of Essen Health Care, the largest privately held multi-specialty medical group in NYC.