Mark Zuckerberg announces new creator monetization tools for Facebook and Instagram

In a seven-part threaded post yesterday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg outlined near-future plans that aim to enhance opportunities for influencers and digital creators to earn money by posting on both Facebook and its Meta-owned sister platform Instagram. The announcement includes opening up the Facebook Stars token tipping system to all eligible creators, expanding the Reels Plays Bonus program to more creators, and launching a Instagram Creator Marketplace to help connect sponsors with publishers for brand partnerships.

“We’re heading towards a future where more people can do creative work they enjoy, and I want platforms like ours to play a role in making that happen,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Here’s what creators have to look forward to on Facebook and Instagram:

Free use of monetization tools until 2024: Instead of starting to charge creators to use Facebook’s paid online events, subscriptions, badges, and bulletin products, Zuckerberg says these tools will remain free for use until 2024, so creators will continue to keep all revenue earned.