Salt & Straw’s latest ice cream topping is actually a perfume

That’s a trick question, because ice cream doesn’t actually smell like anything. Even if your favorite flavor contains fragrant ingredients, when held at such low temperatures, the chemicals that trigger human olfactory sensors are frozen in ice. It’s not until the creamy dessert melts in your mouth and travels toward the throat that scents are released—enhancing the sweetness, sourness, saltiness, bitterness, or savoriness your taste buds already detect.

Tyler Malek, cofounder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw, has set his sights on revolutionizing the ice cream eating experience—by introducing scent. On July 17, National Ice Cream Day, Salt & Straw will debut a collaboration with perfumery Imaginary Authors—a collection of three culinary fragrances that will launch as ice cream toppings at Salt & Straw shops nationwide. Those include “A Cloud of Cocoa,” with notes of Ecuadorian chocolate, malted milkshake, and Japanese whiskey; “A Swoon of Citrus,” which incorporates the scents of key lime pie, lychee, and Italian lemon grove; and “A Plume of Blooms,” a floral blend of jasmine, honeysuckle, and wildflowers.

As for how these perfumes will be used as ice cream toppings, think of how drinkers swirl, smell, and taste their wine. Or, if you’ve ever participated in a coffee tasting, how breathing through your nose while sipping is essential to the experience. Now imagine how scent could enhance the visceral sensations of eating ice cream.