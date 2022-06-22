IRS tax refund delays: Finally, some good news if you’ve been waiting for a check

After months of updates about processing backlogs and lowered expectations, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) finally has some good news for taxpayers who have been waiting endlessly for a refund. The agency is about to finish processing all 1040 tax returns.

Well, not all of them. Just the ones filed last year. But at least it’s progress.

In an update Tuesday, the agency said it was on track to complete its backlog of individual returns filed in 2021 by the end of this week, provided the return has no errors. As we’ve written in the past, the IRS began 2022 with millions of unprocessed paper returns due to a confluence of factors, including outdated technology, understaffing, and COVID-related office closures. Paper returns are cumbersome for the agency because—despite the fact that we’re living in the year 2022—human beings still need to input those returns by hand.

The situation has produced monstrous mountains of paper at IRS processing centers, along with increased calls for more funding to modernize its systems. According to the National Taxpayer Advocate, simple scanning technology could seriously speed things up by reducing the need for manual inputs.