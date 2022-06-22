Revlon stock keeps surging despite filing for bankruptcy

Last week, the iconic makeup brand Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy . The reasons for the filing were myriad and included mounting debt, increased competition from celebrity-backed beauty brands, supply-chain issues, and the continuing slow death of the American mall.

Since the beginning of 2022, Revlon stock has crashed. On January 3, the stock was worth $11.66 per share. But on June 16, when Revlon announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the stock sat at just $1.95 per share.

However, since its bankruptcy filing announcement, Revlon stock has surged. While still well below its January highs, the company’s stock closed at $6.06 a share yesterday—that’s a three-fold increase since the bankruptcy filing announcement, and a 62% surge in the stock price in just one day.

And at the time of this writing, Revlon stock (NYSE: REV) is up another 32% in pre-market trading to over $8 per share.