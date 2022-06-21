Supreme Court quietly hacks away at the separation of church and state in latest decision

In the most recent series of Supreme Court decisions released Tuesday morning, the court ruled that Maine may not continue its state-run tuition program that currently excludes funding toward religious schools. This decision is the latest ruling in a series of cases that seek to prevent the exclusion of religious organizations from state-funded programs.

The case at hand, Carson v. Makin, arose over a dispute regarding a state program that provides assistance to families in Maine in rural communities that lack public secondary schools in order to send children to schools in other districts. Under the program, families can elect to sign contracts with public schools outside of their home districts, or they may choose to receive tuition assistance at any eligible private school. According to the text of the state law, any private school that is “a nonsectarian school in accordance with the First Amendment of the United States Constitution” is acceptable.

More than half of Maine’s 260 school districts do not have their own public schools, largely on account of the state’s sparse population. When two families, both of whom live in districts without public schools, opted to send their children to two private religious schools—Bangor Christian School and Temple Academy—they filed suit, citing that the law’s “nonsectarian” requirement stood in violation of their First Amendment rights. In a 6-3 ruling today, with the court’s three liberal judges in dissent, the Supreme Court sided with the families.

“There is nothing neutral about Maine’s program,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the case’s majority opinion. “The State pays tuition for certain students at private schools—so long as the schools are not religious. That is discrimination against religion.”