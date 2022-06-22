The omnichannel analytics solutions for customer engagement

Adobe recently announced new services in Adobe Analytics , delivering a single workspace for brands to unify data and insights across all media types—now including the metaverse and streaming media. Adobe also introduced a new service to seamlessly transition data from other analytics products while preserving historical compliance with regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

“Delivering personalized customer experiences is a top priority for every business in every industry, and the key to making it happen is connecting real-time insights across all aspects of the customer journey,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud platform and products at Adobe. “With support for metaverse and streaming media channels, Adobe Analytics continues to lead the industry as the only true omnichannel analytics solution for customer engagement.”

A SINGLE WORKSPACE FOR OMNICHANNEL DATA

As consumer habits change and more daily life moves online, brands have had to connect more data sources in areas such as e-commerce, social media, and support centers, to form a clear picture of customer engagement. At the same time, a growing audience around streaming media and immersive experiences has created new opportunities for forward-looking teams. Adobe’s new innovations help brands capitalize on these trends:

The metaverse: Adobe Analytics already supports data from emerging channels, including voice assistants and the connected car. As more brands begin to embrace immersive and 3D experiences, Adobe is now previewing support for metaverse analytics. With a rearchitected platform, Adobe can now seamlessly extend the reach of Adobe Analytics to new and emerging channels. In the metaverse, brands will be able to measure and analyze specific events, such as the volume of engagement with 3D objects and immersive experiences, as well as collecting interactions across multiple metaverses. This data can then be combined with insights across other channels like the website or mobile app, to understand changing consumer preferences. With Adobe Creative Cloud and immersive design tools like Adobe Substance 3D, Adobe is uniquely positioned to help brands design, deliver, measure, and monetize experiences in the metaverse.

Streaming media: While streaming is a key investment for the entertainment industry, other sectors such as retail and banking continue to prioritize video and audio content. Adobe is introducing new capabilities today for brands to understand how streaming fits into the overall customer journey. Through Customer Journey Analytics (CJA), teams can tie digital media consumption to engagement on other channels like social media, websites, and offline channels. A retailer, for instance, can see the types of content that drive social engagement and/or in-store activity, to deliver personalization and drive retention efforts.

Partner ecosystem: Adobe now has hundreds of third-party integrations with top technology solutions including AppsFlyer, Branch.io, Brightedge, Genesys, Hootsuite, Invoca, and Medallia. Each is accessible in the Adobe Exchange marketplace, and Adobe now has a community of more than 4,300 active partners across technology providers, system integrators, agencies, and developers. This enables brands to combine data sources from chat bots to call centers to advertising campaigns with Adobe Analytics behavioral data to understand customer experiences holistically.