Away’s biggest launch in years is a massive departure

Away is launching a new category of luggage to take advantage of this uptick. A week from today, the company is releasing a line of outdoor gear, including duffel bags, convertible backpacks, and messenger bags made of water-resistant material, designed for hikes and road trips. Away is touting this launch as the next chapter in its brand evolution. After a damaging exposé about the brand’s toxic culture in 2019, followed by months of low sales when the pandemic hit, this new collection gives Away an opportunity to re-introduce itself to consumers in a post-pandemic world.

Away launched in 2015 with a hardshell suitcase that quickly became an Instagram fixture as customers shared pictures of their luggage on their travels. Cuan Hanly, Away’s chief design officer, says the suitcase remains the top selling product and he expects that it will continue to be the core of the business. But the suitcase and its matching accessories, like the carry-on duffel and tote bags with trolley sleeves, were primarily designed for air travel, particularly for people who went on frequent work trips. “The hard side luggage is fantastic in an urban environment, going from city to city,” Hanly says. “But we saw a desire for a product that could go a bit further.”

According to Away’s internal research, half of travelers expect to travel differently post-pandemic: They want to spend more time in nature and the outdoors. This may be because people developed new travel habits during the pandemic, when traveling on planes was risky, but socially-distant trips in nature—like camping and road trips—were safer. Hanly’s team has designed this new line, called For All Routes (F.A.R), for these contexts. Away hopes to win over a new kind of customer with this line, while also giving current customers new products to buy. “Our existing customer may have gone elsewhere for these types of products,” he says.