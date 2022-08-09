How ‘Sort Of’ star Bilal Baig turned the idea of visibility inside out

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022. Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

The desire to be seen is a profound human need, and yet we sometimes yearn to avoid recognition, too. It’s a paradox that manifests itself in that small joy we feel in an empty elevator, or the relief when the chatty neighbor doesn’t realize you’re behind them in the checkout line at the supermarket. The tension between wanting to be seen and unseen—to be needed and unbothered—is at the heart of the critically acclaimed, Peabody-winning CBC series Sort Of, which returns for a second season this fall (and is streaming in the U.S. on HBOMax). In the show, Bilal Baig plays Sabi, a genderfluid, Muslim, first-generation South Asian Canadian working as a nanny and bartender in Toronto while navigating family, relationships, and the occasional impulse to run away to Berlin. Baig, who is the show’s star and splits creator, showrunner, and executive producer duties with Fab Filippo, is not the first genderfluid performer to helm a series. Yet, by asserting that Sort Of‘s trans, fluid, and nonbinary characters need live neither in the shadows nor the spotlight—but in fact in the same spaces as everyone else—Baig’s work feels like the first of its kind. For a show that’s ostensibly about visibility, Sort Of features a number of scenes where your character, Sabi, is like, Please stop looking at me, literally turning their back on characters and on the camera. Is that a tension you thought about when you conceived the show? Oh, totally. We run these inclusivity sessions for our crew and cast, where we bring in facilitators and psychologists who talk about what it means to bring people from all different walks of life to work together. A consultant on our show last year, Ronnie Ali, said this interesting thing about inclusion, which was that inclusion actually hurts everybody.

That will strike some readers as a bold and surprising statement. It’s not about knocking inclusion, but shedding light on the fact that oftentimes people in the dominant group feel like there’s a pain for them in having to share space–and that pain is real, and we’re all allowed to work through it. But there’s also pain on the other side, for someone like myself, who isn’t always interested in being 100% “visible”—in fact, most often, I am not interested in that at all. It’s an everyday contradiction that I think Sabi navigates. I’d love to be left alone, and yet I’m so needed by so many people. In episode after episode, your character, Sabi, faces all kinds of microaggressions as they move through their day. Was that a tricky thing to weave into the fabric of a show?

We started from the place of not centering this show around trauma and pain—we were all excited by that idea, given what violence we’ve seen around trans and nonbinary bodies in the media forever. From there, the details came out of us swapping life stories. Just walking from one side of the street to the other, I can get a range of so many different reactions based on what people perceive of me. There’s joy, there’s curiosity, there’s anger, there’s confusion, there’s disgust. So we portrayed [genderfluidity] in the show in a way that it almost just feels like a texture. There’s a sequence I love in the second episode, where [Sabi goes] to see their sister at her officey workplace, and the background is full of people in suits who look super cis and older, and there’s discomfort in that moment without anything being said. Given the political climate in the United States today, it’s notable that the show portrays Sabi as a nanny and as a role model and caregiver for two children in a way that, frankly, their parents are not. Was that a complicated creative choice to make? Making Sabi a nanny didn’t start from a super-political place. For a while, in my real life, too, I was a nanny. We thought that was funny, and adding the kids’ characters and their parents helped make the show come together. But I had an understanding that if you put a trans or nonbinary body around children, it was going to become a political thing. What I love is that the writers really embraced the idea that Sabi can offer agency to the kids—that they see the kids as fully thinking human beings, and they understand what it’s like to not be taken seriously or listened to. And of course Sabi also gets irritated when the kids leave their coats on the floor or whatever. But what I love in hindsight about that choice is that it does send this clear message that trans and nonbinary folks are able to offer something special to all people, including children—which is giving them the space to be exactly who they are.