Airbnb is giving out $10 million to design OMG! homes

From treehouses to medieval castles, Airbnb is known for renting out some of the most distinctive properties in the world. And today, the company is doubling down on that reputation with its new OMG! Fund —which will award $10 million in funding to Airbnb hosts to build “100 of the craziest and most unique property ideas.”

From now until July 22, Airbnb will accept submissions from architects, designers, and everyday people who have an idea of how $100,000 could reimagine their property as a spectacular destination unto itself. Winners will receive a grant to transform their property into said vision that, when completed, will be rentable on Airbnb’s “OMG!” category of hyperbolic, experiential homes, which already include a giant boot house and UFO. Submissions will be judged by the celebrated architect Koichi Takada, designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, Airbnb VP of experiential creative product Bruce Vaughn, and Kirstie Wolf (an Airbnb host with several successful OMG! listings).

It would be completely fair to point out that the OMG! Fund is a shrewd, grassroots marketing ploy. Everyone loves free money! And the fund is essentially a pile of well-branded small-business grants, helping anyone who’d like to host on Airbnb to improve their properties with less financial risk—all while producing vacation venues that could go viral in the process. (The only catch to receiving a grant is that you must list the space upon its completion on Airbnb, and you can’t list it on any other short-term rental platform for a year.)

But the OMG! Fund is about more than mere marketing. In May, the company debuted its biggest redesign in a decade. Airbnb’s entire user interface is now prioritizing individual homes as a destination as much as it does any individual city. That means you might choose to stay in an A-frame cabin or a tiny home first . . . then figure out where in the world you’re going to do that.