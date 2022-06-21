Kellogg is splitting into 3 companies: Here’s what each one will focus on

Three companies are better than one for one of America’s most well-known brands.

Kellogg Company, the breakfast cereal juggernaut, has announced that it will split itself into three separate companies after the Kellogg board of directors approved the plan.

All three new companies will be publicly traded, and Kellogg says the split companies will be “better positioned to unlock their full standalone potential.” Announcing the news, Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane said, “These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities. In turn, each business is expected to create more value for all stakeholders, and each is well positioned to build a new era of innovation and growth.”

The three companies have not been given names yet, but Kellogg has detailed what each company will focus on: