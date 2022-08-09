The construction supply chain is plagued by slave labor. She’s changing that

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

Profit margins in the construction industry rely heavily on the low-cost production of materials from around the world, such as lumber, concrete, and steel, which can be procured from locations like China and Russia that have troubling human rights records. “You’re subsidizing ROIs with slavery,” says Sharon Prince. Struck by this reality in 2015 while overseeing construction for a new headquarters for her interdisciplinary humanitarian nonprofit, Grace Farms Foundation, she began making the elimination of modern slavery part of the organization’s mission.

In 2020 Prince created the Design for Freedom movement, a partnership of 80 construction industry leaders that tracks building materials made with slave labor and works to get those products out of the supply chain for building and development projects. Prince has managed to convince some of the biggest companies in the building industry to put time and staff resources into scrutinizing their supply chains to find and eliminate products reliant on slavery. Notably, Prince has persuaded construction giant Turner and the world’s largest architecture firm, Gensler, to develop internal systems to ensure that the materials they use aren’t made with forced labor.

Design for Freedom gathered momentum in late 2021 when construction began on its first pilot project, a library in New Canaan, Connecticut, that is closely tracking the provenance of 30 of its main construction materials to ensure no slave labor was involved in their production. Meanwhile, in London, the high-design Serpentine Pavilion was built in 2022 in accordance with the effort’s slavery-free guidelines. The organization is now developing a tool kit and guidebook to help designers and builders work with suppliers to track materials and verify that they are ethically produced. Prince is encouraged by the organization’s rapid expansion. What’s been allowed to happen is “an egregious violation of social equity,” she says. “So there’s [been] a quick adoption.”