How ‘Severance’ cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné captured the horror of return to work

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

The nine-episode television series Severance, which debuted on Apple TV+ in February to glowing reviews, came out at an interesting time: as millions of homebound workers were contemplating their return to office life, and confronting just how enmeshed their personal and professional selves had become over the past couple of years.

The show follows employees of a mysterious corporation that compels workers to wear microchips that make them forget everything outside the office the moment they enter it. In Severance, this translates into a 9-to-5 existence where the inanities and frustrations of the office become suffocatingly all-consuming and even menacing.

To convey this dystopia, cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné found inspiration in the work of photographer Lars Tunbjörk, whose deadpan images of office life are marked by ultra-saturated color and biting humor. Filming in a New Jersey office building that once housed the legendary Bell Labs, Gagné used stark lighting that makes the company’s sparse, windowless rooms seem, by turns, eerily antiseptic (when brightly lit) and unsettlingly murky (when not).