There aren’t enough Black real estate developers. This organization is changing the landscape

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

It’s a common story: A city, or some part of it, languishes in blight and poverty until one day, outside investors see opportunity in the cheap real estate. They come in, redevelop homes and even entire streets, and suddenly the city has changed—without any input from longtime residents.

Ellis Carr, president and CEO of Momentus Capital, which includes the community development financial institution Capital Impact Partners and other companies, saw this happening over the past decade in Detroit as the organization he runs invested in redevelopment efforts, from affordable housing to retail. When Carr looked at the individuals getting investments from Capital Impact in Detroit, he realized that a majority were not people of color, in a city that at that time was 80% Black.

So four years ago, he launched the Equitable Development Initiative, a program within Capital Impact that provides training, mentorship, and financial capital for real estate developers of color who are focused on providing mixed-use buildings and affordable housing in their communities. The aim, he says, is to “debunk the misperception” around the “perceived risk of investing” in these people and neighborhoods.