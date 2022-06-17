They lost thousands of dollars to scammers on LinkedIn. The platform is fighting back

If you haven’t received a fishy email from a foreign prince offering untold fortunes lately, that may be because online scammers have found a new and surprisingly lucrative platform to exploit.

Fraudsters are now using the professional networking website LinkedIn to fleece unsuspecting investors. Some have lost more than a million dollars.

The fraud focuses on cryptocurrency, with scammers messaging LinkedIn users and encouraging them to invest in known cryptocurrency exchanges, such as crypto.com. Eventually, through persuasion, the scammers convince their targets to shift their investments over to other purported platforms, which the scammers control. The investments are never returned.

One woman reported losing her entire life savings—roughly $288,000—to a man she thought was helping her profit from the nascent cryptocurrency boom. “Once I realized I had been scammed, I tried to contact him but couldn’t find him anywhere,” she told CNBC.