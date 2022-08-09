How Josh Fabian convinced pro gamers to teach newbs on Metafy

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

When former pro-gamer Josh Fabian set out to create Metafy, a service that connects average video game players with professionals for live coaching, he asked himself an essential question: Who should his customers be, the students or the coaches?

Fabian knew that other game-coaching services had chosen to prioritize students; they make money from fees that coaches pay per session, which can reach up to 20%. “But when you make that decision . . . when a coach is a product on the shelf, they don’t make a living,” he says. Having struggled financially himself as a gamer—he became a top-20 player of Clash Royale in 2016 but still didn’t make anything close to his former salary as a lead designer at Groupon—Fabian saw an opportunity for Metafy to offer pros another key revenue stream.

The two-year-old service doesn’t charge fees to coaches and instead passes a 5% transaction cost onto students. Fabian says that more than 1,000 coaches have joined the service in response to this policy. Most have earned an average of $4,000, though Metafy projects that as many as six coaches will each take in $100,000 this year.