This CEO is mixing new tech with an 1800s concept to move his battery-powered boats

Boats aren’t easy to electrify. Lithium-ion batteries offer 100 times less energy density than gasoline, making it hard for boats to overcome drag from the water, not to mention the added weight of battery cells themselves. “I was driven by the pure challenge of it,” says Gustav Hasselskog, a mechanical engineer who found a solution in a piece of tech that’s been around since the 1890s: hydrofoils. Modern hydrofoils are fins installed under a boat’s hull that make it look like it’s hovering above the surface as it whizzes along. Because the boat is essentially flying, it requires less energy. Hasselskog led the dynamic modeling for Swedish company Candela’s 100% electric C-8, the second commercially available electric hydrofoil boat on the market, besides Candela’s C-7, which uses 80% less power than conventional boats. He also devised the flight-control software that stabilizes the vessel as it flies along at 30 knots. (The boat’s magnet-submerged motor can continuously deliver 70 horsepower to the 8.5-meter vessel, which at 20 knots will run for 50 nautical miles.)

The chic, Tesla-inspired vessel went on sale in August 2021 at a starting price of roughly $311,000; Candela aims to ship 28 boats by the year’s end, and hundreds next year. Hasselskog recognizes that the boats need to be more accessible to buyers in order to have an impact on overall emission levels, and he is determined to scale up manufacturing to lower the price. (An early lifecycle analysis of the C-8 by KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm has concluded that, although production has a slightly higher carbon footprint than that of traditional boats, the global warming potential becomes lower than its fossil-fuel rivals after only 50 hours of use (a feat that can take years for electric cars).”It’s hard for us, at this stage, to claim any positive impact on the environment because it’s just too small volume-wise,” he says.

The C-8 boasts other benefits, too: no pollution, no wakes, and an easing of seasickness for those prone, thanks to the flight control that ensures the boat doesn’t slam into waves. The biggest difference? No engine noise. Hasselskog knows that hardcore speedboaters still value the vibratory whirring as a pivotal part of the sport. For them, he has a suggestion. “We have a pretty good hi-fi system on board,” he says. “Maybe we should add some V8 sound that you can play if you miss it.”