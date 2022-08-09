This duo is preventing fentanyl overdoses from UC Berkeley to Brooklyn—one test strip at a time

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

“We were inspired by the fishbowl condom initiative during the AIDS crisis,” says Alison Heller, who founded the drug-test-strip distribution nonprofit FentCheck with Dean Shold in 2019. The two met at Burning Man and realized they shared an interest in harm reduction amid an uptick in fentanyl-related overdose deaths in their Oakland, California, community.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that Shold says can be 100 times more powerful than morphine, is increasingly being found in the kinds of recreational drugs used by young people; Kaiser Family Foundation reported 1,457 deaths in California in 2020 among 25- to 34-year-olds, the age group with the highest mortality rate in the state. Heller and Shold decided to take action, procuring fentanyl test strips from Canadian biotechnology company BTNX and distributing them in parks around their area.

Eventually, they attracted a team of volunteers who began placing them in participating bars, restaurants, galleries, tattoo parlors, and other places where recreational users might be, tracking demand and refilling throughout the week. (Easy-to-understand, engaging instructions are wrapped around each strip.)