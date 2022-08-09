This solar cell-embedded fabric provides shade during the day, light at night

Rising temperatures, light pollution, and carbon emissions are major problems for cities around the world. Anai Green is tackling all three with LumiWeave, a smart, solar-cell-embedded fabric that can be hung like a canopy in public spaces to provide shade. During the day, the durable sheet’s flexible photovoltaic panels absorb sunlight; at night, they power LED lights for anyone below. The beauty of Green’s design lies in its simplicity: It requires minimal installation or upkeep; motion sensors detect people in the vicinity and adjust light accordingly; and one day of sun can provide at least three nights of illumination.

Green, a product designer with experience in lighting and furniture, started developing LumiWeave two years ago as a way to address some of climate change’s most devastating effects, particularly in Tel Aviv, Israel, where she lives. “The heat islands [are] very strong here in the Middle East,” she says, referring to the way urbanized areas can experience higher temperatures than outlying ones. “Planting trees is fantastic, but sometimes it’s not enough. We need other solutions.” After winning the 2020 Women4Climate Tech Challenge (Green split the $50,000 prize with two other finalists), she began piloting LumiWeave in Tel Aviv last fall. She installed a 540-square-foot canopy in a public space in one of the city’s tech hubs, with shaded benches underneath. (Another, smaller panel has also been installed in a local community garden.) Green says that even with storms and heavy rain, the system has worked exactly as intended. She’s now focused on developing a parasol for restaurants and hotels, and a saltwater battery to replace the lithium-ion one that her design currently relies on.