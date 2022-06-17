It was bound to happen: Nasdaq opening bell rings in the metaverse for the first time

Virtual currencies may be taking a beating as of late, but virtual worlds are alive and well—and even the stock markets are starting to take part.

Today, the Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony will occur both physically in Times Square (as usual) and, for the first time, in the metaverse. The team at Journey, a design consultancy that works in both the physical and virtual world, partnered with Nasdaq and metaverse platform Core to coordinate the dual bell-ringing ceremonies in celebration of the launch of its Metaverse Studio. It also announced the opening of “virtual offices” on several metaverse platforms, including the aforementioned Core Metaverse, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Roblox, and Fortnite Creative.

While there are a plethora of companies working in and around metaverses, bringing Nasdaq’s opening bell ceremony into a virtual world is the surest sign yet that investors will soon need to start paying serious attention to all things metaverse. Given that metaverses are expected to grow into a $500 billion market by 2028, businesses would be wise to prepare for it and explore how they can use it to their advantage, says Cathy Hackl, a cofounder and the chief metaverse officer at Journey.