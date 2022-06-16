Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s what’s new about the online shopping event this year

Amazon has announced that its Prime Day sales event will take place on July 12 and 13 this year. Amazon’s annual two-day sale is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year. Think of it as Black Friday weekend sales, but in the summer.

As in past years, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be packed with sales from Amazon itself and its third-party resellers. For Amazon Prime Day 2022, the company says it will offer up to 55% off Amazon devices—so if you’ve been wanting to pick up a Kindle or Alexa speaker, Prime Day 2022 will be the time to do it.

But this year’s Prime Day will also be a little different from past years. Here’s what’s new about Amazon Prime Day 2022:

New countries: Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held on July 12 and 13 in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. But for the first time ever, it will also be held in Poland and Sweden.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held on July 12 and 13 in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. But for the first time ever, it will also be held in Poland and Sweden. A second Prime Day with a new country: Amazon Prime Day 2022 will also be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates later this year. And for the first time ever, it will also be held in Egypt later this year.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will also be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates later this year. And for the first time ever, it will also be held in Egypt later this year. A Prime Stampcard: This one is interesting. Amazon will launch what it is calling the Prime Stampcard on June 16. The Prime Stampcard allows you to collect four stamps for completing four different activities between June 16 and July 13: streaming a show on Prime Video, making a Prime purchase, borrowing a Kindle Unlimited or Prime reading ebook, and streaming a song on Prime Music. Once you’ve collected your four stamps you’ll get a $10 credit for your Prime Day order (or future Amazon purchase). Think of it as an old-school Subway stamp card, but instead of earning a free sub, you get free Amazon credit.

The 48-hour Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts on July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT. To take advantage of the sale, you’ll need to be a Prime member. The good news is Amazon also lets people on a free Prime trial take part in Prime Day sales, too.