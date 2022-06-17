Fast Company’s 8th annual Innovation Festival adds new speakers, panels

Fast Company‘s 8th annual Innovation Festival returns to New York City on September 19-22.
The theme of this year’s festival, “Innovation Unbound,” highlights business leaders and creatives who are unleashing creativity and innovation to reshape our modern world and the potential for future growth.
New speakers have been added to the lineup, including Daniel Humm, chef and owner of Make It Nice; Amanda Parkes, chief innovation officer of Pangaia; Thrilling CEO Shilla Kim-Parker; Goldbelly founder and CEO Joe Ariel; OnlyFans CEO Amrapali Gan; and Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures.
On Sept 21, actor, producer, and writer Billy Eichner will share the stage with Universal Film Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley to discuss reinventing the rom-com genre with their upcoming film Bros. Humm will also join Gabriela Hearst, founder and creative director of Gabriela Hearst, in an engaging conversation around sustainability and innovation in the food and fashion industry.
Actor, producer, and musician Wayne Brady will hold a candid conversation around creativity and the controlled free fall that is improv. Brady will also host an interactive improv workshop where attendees will participate in a series of exercises aimed at reinvigorating their creativity.
During a live, onstage taping of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Control, influencer and comedian Brittany Broski will share her insights into the creator economy and how she’s translating her online career to IRL.
All keynote panels, workshops, and networking will take place in Convene at Brookfield Place at 225 Liberty Street.
Fast Tracks, Fast Company‘s version of field trips to offices and work spaces throughout New York City, will also return this year with behind-the-scenes access to innovative companies including Moët Hennessy North America, Marriott, General Catalyst, Spotify, Chelsea Factory, Daily Harvest, and more.
Visit the Innovation Festival website for ticket information, a list of speakers, and more details on sessions and Fast Tracks.