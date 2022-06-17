Fast Company’s 8th annual Innovation Festival adds new speakers, panels

The theme of this year’s festival, “Innovation Unbound,” highlights business leaders and creatives who are unleashing creativity and innovation to reshape our modern world and the potential for future growth.

New speakers have been added to the lineup, including Daniel Humm, chef and owner of Make It Nice; Amanda Parkes, chief innovation officer of Pangaia; Thrilling CEO Shilla Kim-Parker; Goldbelly founder and CEO Joe Ariel; OnlyFans CEO Amrapali Gan; and Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures.

On Sept 21, actor, producer, and writer Billy Eichner will share the stage with Universal Film Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley to discuss reinventing the rom-com genre with their upcoming film Bros. Humm will also join Gabriela Hearst, founder and creative director of Gabriela Hearst, in an engaging conversation around sustainability and innovation in the food and fashion industry.