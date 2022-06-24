The importance of the first day: How to wow your new hires during onboarding and beyond

I puked on my kindergarten teacher.

I still remember it as if it happened yesterday. “He doesn’t eat oranges,” my mom had told the teacher. “He will in my class,” my teacher replied.

So when the tray of fruit came out at snack time, my teacher made me eat an orange. It was not my finest moment. But it sure was memorable. (This would never happen in today’s world, or else that teacher wouldn’t be teaching for long.) MOMENTS MATTER Moments create culture. Moments matter. Our lives are full of them—big and small, memorable and forgettable, meaningful and unremarkable. The meaningful, memorable ones shape our stories, launch us on adventures, and mark our memories.

Day one of anything new can become either a remarkable moment—or an unremarkable one. If you lead a team and hire people, you have an amazing opportunity and responsibility to shape your new team members’ first days. Here are three principles to consider when intentionally planning a remarkable first day for your next new hire. 1. MAKE IT MEMORABLE

There’s a lot that takes place on a person’s first day: signing paperwork, receiving a company laptop, and getting familiar with the HR policy manual. These are essentials. But don’t let day one be limited to these mundane activities. You don’t want your new hire’s first day to be remembered for how unremarkable it was. Start planning and anticipating their arrival early on. In the time between making the hire and their first day on the job, begin investing in the relationship. Schedule times for them to check in with different team members to help them develop a deep sense of belonging.

Don’t forget to set clear expectations for their first day. Tell them what time to arrive. Share what they should be prepared for. Advise them to expect some surprises. Finally, complete paperwork ahead of time. If paperwork doesn’t need to be part of their first-day experience, clear it off to make room for other activities. 2. MAKE IT MEANINGFUL

Let day one be a celebration! Start by celebrating the person. When they arrive at the office, arrange for other team members to be waiting to applaud and cheer their arrival in the lobby. This shows how excited your people are for the new hire to join the team. Bring in free coffee and food. If your team is virtual, have treats delivered to remote employees’ doorsteps or send them gift cards to buy a favorite treat to enjoy while celebrating together online.

Continue by including your new hire’s family in the celebration. Arrange for a cake to be delivered to their home so loved ones can also celebrate this new chapter. Finally, celebrate the story—both the new hire’s and your organization’s. Find creative ways to affirm how the new employee’s personal story aligns with your brand. This can involve sharing notes or messages from your organization’s leadership or simply sharing a bit of their story during their first-day celebration. Consider communicating your organization’s story through virtual or in-person tours, on-brand swag that articulates your values, or a connection or personalized message from the founder. This helps your new employee see how they fit into your brand’s narrative and helps foster a deep sense of belonging, connection, and meaning.

3. MAKE IT MATTER Everything about the first day and the overall onboarding process communicates culture. Culture is the stickiness of your organization. According to Gallup research, leaders “need to design a consistent, creative and deeply engaging experience that wows new employees.”

Be consistent in showing care and value for your new hire not only in the time leading up to day one, but also in the ongoing onboarding process. Create experiences unique to your organization that help new employees keep leaning into the learning process while feeling understood and known. That can include sharing books or podcasts that other team members have found helpful and that offer context and perspective to the way your organization operates. Explore how to keep the “wow factor” on the table. Look for ways to wow your team members during their first day and throughout onboarding.

LET BRAND IDENTITY GUIDE YOUR ONBOARDING As you plan your new team members’ first days and their entire onboarding experience, let these two questions drive your process: Who are we? Identity drives function.

Identity drives function. Who do we want to be? Aspiration drives ambition and growth. The former helps them start well by understanding the story they’re stepping into. The latter determines stickiness and staying power by helping them understand the story they want to be a part of.

First days matter. I puked on my kindergarten teacher on my first day of school, and 40 years later, I’m still writing about it. Your employee’s first day is the greatest opportunity you’ll have to communicate culture and launch them toward remarkable. Just don’t serve up oranges. Tim Foot is the CEO of Slingshot Group