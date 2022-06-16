These Amex credit cards were made from a retired Boeing 747

In 2018, Delta Air Lines retired the last of its Boeing 747s—the iconic wide-body jets that, from their first flights in 1969, forever changed the scale and magnitude of commercial air travel.

The airline sent most of its decommissioned fleet to boneyards in Arizona, California, and New Mexico—save for ship 6301, the first Delta 747-400 to ever take flight, which today comprises the immersive 747 Experience at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta. For aircraft aficionados still nostalgic for the “Queen of the Sky,” today the airline, in partnership with American Express, is announcing a limited-edition run of credit cards made from metal cut from Delta ship 6307— the first-ever credit card upcycled from a decommissioned 747.

“You think about the journeys this plane took, the people who flew on it, the stories that were told over 68 million miles flown,” says Jon Gantman, SVP and GM, cobrand product management at American Express. “It’s a plane that gave military transport to service men and women. It evacuated Florida during Hurricane Irma. This is a piece of aviation history that our customers will now have a chance to carry in their wallets.”

The latest in a 25-year travel rewards card partnership between American Express and Delta, the limited-edition offering of Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business cards was crafted from metal from the exterior of the plane, which was retired in 2017. The harvested aluminum—which, along with carbon composites, titanium, and steel make up a typical fuselage and wing spars—was affixed to a stainless steel layer to create a strong and durable card. A typical non-airplane American Express metal card is made of stainless steel and polymers.