Stressed out and miserable at work? You have lots of company

Employees have never been more stressed, according to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2022 Report , which was conducted in 2021 and released today.

Among workers surveyed, 60% report feeling “emotionally detached” while at work, and 19% consistently feel “miserable.” These numbers are higher than those reported in 2020, which had previously set records for the percentage of employees who reported feeling stressed on a daily basis.

The Gallup report notes that these findings are concerning given that, on average, people spend a staggering 81,396 hours of their lives working. The only activity we spend more time doing is sleeping.

The survey also found that: