Leaders, stop freaking out about remote work. Your team can still be efficient in a mixed format

As working from shared offices is becoming safer, employers across the country are requesting or, in the case of Elon Musk’s recent email to Tesla employees , demanding that employees return to in-person work. At the same time, many similar companies have gone in the opposite direction and made remote work permanent . Employee demands for remote and hybrid work options, particularly in the tightest labor market since World War II , and managers’ anxieties about how to manage these new work arrangements may explain these divergent responses. However, despite the hubris of company leaders like Musk, the traditional 40-hour workweek in the office is unlikely to endure as an organizational norm and the sooner firms learn this, the more successful they will be.

It is clear from our research and experience working with employers at the HR company we founded in 2020 that non-managers value remote work more than those in management. This is not surprising; managing without the benefit of in person interactions and observations requires different practices and skills than those used in more traditional management. It is easier to build trust, an essential component of successful teamwork, through in-person interactions. Musk’s email suggests that without his consistent physical presence to provide an example and motivation for his SpaceX workforce, the company would have failed. This statement is consistent with what we have heard many times – managers worry about how to motivate and incentivize their remote workforces. This partly reflects very valid concerns that that traditional management tools may work less well in this new workplace environment. It is no small irony that the lack of managerial imagination conveyed in the email to Tesla employees came from the captain of innovation himself.

While forcing workers to come into the office allows managers to revert to their pre-March 2020 management norms, it also significantly reduces job satisfaction among employees who value remote work, hindering performance and in many cases retention. Tesla may be able to enforce a return to office in the short run, but it’s unclear how sustainable this will be in the longer run. One only needs to look to recent experience at Apple to see how risky Musk’s inflexibility is.

The insights from our data and analytic tools underscore two salient lessons that can help employers successfully attract, manage, and retain talent. First, the hysteria about the demand for remote work is exaggerated. We find that many workers, and women in particular, value flexible hours as much as they value fully remote work. In other words, many workers are as happy to show up to the office at times that work with their personal schedule as they are to never have to show up to the office at all. In most cases, flex schedules result in workers performing some of their work from home, but they still allow for frequent in-person interactions. Relatedly, for employers who want to benefit from offering remote work options, we find that workers value three remote days per week as much as they do four and not much more than they do two.