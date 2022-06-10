Omicron BA.4 and BA.5: CDC tracker and map shows where the latest variants are spreading

Though the COVID-19 pandemic may seem like a thing of the past to some, the world is still actually gripped by it. Recent waves of newer omicron sub-variants have swept through South Africa and Portugal —and those variants are taking hold in the United States, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week.

Here’s what you need to know:

What are BA.4 and BA.5? BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the omicron variant of COVID-19. In other words, they are new, mutated versions of omicron. The CDC lists omicron as a variant of concern.

Some areas of the country have higher rates of BA.4 and BA.5 than others. Here’s what the CDC says rates are like across the country:

New York/New Jersey area: BA.4 makes up 2% of cases. BA.5 makes up 4% of cases.

Upper Northeast: Includes states such as Massachusetts and Maine. BA.4 makes up 4.4% of cases. BA.5 makes up 2.8% of cases.

West coast: Includes California, Washington, and Oregon. BA.4 makes up 6.3% of cases in California and 4.1% of cases in Washington and Oregon. BA.5 makes up 6.8% of cases in California and 11.7% of cases in Washington and Oregon.

South East: Includes states such as North and South Carolina. BA.4 makes up 6.9% of cases. BA.5 makes up 3.3% of cases.

South Central: Includes states such as Texas and New Mexico. BA.4 makes up 8.9% of cases. BA.5 makes up 13.2% of cases.

South: Includes states such as Florida and Alabama. BA.4 makes up 3.9% of cases. BA.5 makes up 9.1% of cases.

You can check out the CDC’s latest Nowcast map here.