Sid Lee USA's CEO Andy Bateman explains the importance of aligning your brand's actions to community values and needs.

Sid Lee USA’s CEO Andy Bateman explains the importance of aligning your brand’s actions to your community’s values and needs.

Sid Lee USA’s CEO Andy Bateman explains the importance of aligning your brand’s actions to community values and needs.
By FastCo Works

Marketing has long been about aligning your brand’s message to your own business identity, and then putting that message forward to a broader audience. But in today’s world, consumers are often looking at how brands are making an impact beyond themselves, in service of their communities. Sid Lee USA CEO Andy Bateman explains how marketers can earn greater organic engagement and participation from people by having a more meaningful connection to their community.

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

