hey2
Activating customer loyalty: Why embedding your brand in community is key to success

Founder & CEO of Cheekbone Beauty Jenn Harper explores how building a brand around values is key to driving loyalty, advocacy, and growth.

By FastCo Works

Every business knows the importance of identifying the people who will most resonate with its mission and products. But building brand evangelism is also about identifying with this community on a level that motivates people on the ground to share this mission with others. Jenn Harper, Founder & CEO of Cheekbone Beauty, explores the efficiency and impact of inspiring your tribe to extend your message beyond the reach of your marketing spend.

