Lady Gaga relaunches beauty brand Haus Labs

Lady Gaga relaunches Haus Labs by Lady Gaga today—originally brought to market in 2019 as an Amazon exclusive, the beauty brand will now be available both online and at select Sephora locations in the United States and Canada. Marketed as “clean” makeup—which means ingredients, such as sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and formaldehyde are absent from the 90-product range—Haus Labs also incorporates an eco bent: primarily using nonplastic and post-consumer recycled materials in its packaging, as well as declaring its intent to be 100% carbon neutral within five years.

The relaunch announcement also touts patent-pending and first-to-market skincare ingredients in the cosmetics’ formulations—including the anti-inflammatory-fermented Arnica, which Gaga has personally used long-term to cope with chronic pain.

“At Haus Labs, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup,” Lady Gaga said in a statement.

At relaunch, the products span 7 categories: all-over pigment paints, available in 20 shades, priced at $24; gel powder highlighters, available in 10 shades, priced at $40; gel powder bronzers, available in 12 shades, priced at $38; sheer lip oil, in 4 shades, priced at $24; 18 shades of eyeliner, priced at $22; 13 shades of brow pencil, priced at $22; and lip crayon, available in 13 shades, priced at $22.