See the new ‘de-Arched’ McDonald’s logo in Russia

Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, McDonald’s sold its Russian business to a regional franchisee with a caveat: He could serve the same food, but he couldn’t use McDonald’s iconic branding to do it. McDonald’s called this “ the process of ‘de-Arching .'”

Now, from a report by the state-run TASS news agency, we have a first look at Russia’s new, de-Arched McDonald’s brand. The logo is an abstract “M,” built out of two sticks of fries and a circular burger patty. (You may also see the Warner Music Group logo turned clockwise.) The green backdrop is meant to instill a sense of quality.

This new logo is notable not only as a marketing tool, but as a cultural snapshot. McDonald’s first entered Russia after the fall of the Berlin wall. Its glowing signs were a symbol of hope and globalization. And now, that hope has retreated back to the West, while leaving its saturated fats behind.

The Golden Arches have long been the most important symbol at McDonald’s, the world’s most popular restaurant. First born in the 1950s, the arches were an architectural icon dreamed up by Richard and Maurice McDonald alongside architect Stanley Clark Meston to grab attention to their burger joints. They were later formalized into the famous “M” logo by McDonald’s head of engineering and design, Jim Schindler in 1962.