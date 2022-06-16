This the key to reaching all the generations with your hiring strategy

We’ve spent so much time over the past two years analyzing the way companies and offices have been disrupted by COVID-19 that we’ve lost sight of the fact that, for the first time in history, five generations are together in the workforce. Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2010, quietly began launching careers in 2020, entering workplaces that had been completely upended by a global pandemic. Today, it’s not unusual for Gen Zers to work alongside millennials, Gen Xers, Baby Boomers, and even a few folks from the “Silent Generation” of workers born before 1945. As companies attempt to restructure and rebuild in the wake of COVID-19 and the Great Resignation, employers must understand that each generation represented in today’s workforce has different expectations that affect their job satisfaction and retention rates. These disparate worker demands are easy to see when it comes to the workplace benefits each generation most values.

For example, it is no surprise that good health care and retirement benefits are highly prioritized by the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers. Gen X looks for retirement planning and caretaker benefits for their aging parents, while millennials seek out companies with generous parental-leave programs and flex schedules that help support work-life balance. Gen Z is the most modern of the bunch, valuing paid time off, mental health benefits, and extras like accident and pet insurance. Identifying pathways to meet the needs of a multigenerational workforce while also supporting strategic business objectives is essential to successfully attract, recruit, and keep top talent in this new era of work. Fortunately, there is one employer program that can be embraced and adapted to appeal to all five generations: education benefits. Research confirms the vast majority of workers, regardless of age, see new skills as important for their professional growth. In the wake of the pandemic, three in four American workers agree new skills would lead to more job opportunities.

And in these times of high inflation and tight family budgets, student debt repayment programs are extremely attractive to younger workers, with 74% of millennial employees and 66% of Gen Z employees saying they would prioritize working for an employer that offered these benefits over one that did not. As someone who has dedicated her career to promoting access to quality higher education programs, especially among working adults, it’s fascinating to see this uptick in demand for workplace learning benefits that span all generations—and it’s especially interesting to see education benefits move from a “nice-to-have” company perk to a nonnegotiable competitive benefit.

Take McDonald’s, for instance, where the average crew member is 24 years old. A few years ago, the restaurant embraced education benefits as a strategy to not only increase satisfaction among its young employee base, but also to improve recruitment and retention. In 2015, McDonald’s launched Archways to Opportunity, offering a free high school diploma program, tuition assistance paid directly to schools, and dedicated success coaches. Since then, McDonald’s has helped more than 75,000 U.S. employees access education benefits, and awarded more than $165 million in tuition assistance.