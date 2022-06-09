How to watch the January 6 hearings live on CNN, MSNBC, or elsewhere without cable

A group of Capitol Hill lawmakers on Thursday will finally begin to reveal key findings of their year-long investigation into the January 6 attack and insurrection.

In its first of several hearings, the House Select Committee on January 6 will unveil a timeline of the events that led up to the breeching of the Capitol building and attempts by insurrectionists to thwart the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The nine-member committee—seven Democrats and two Republicans—will also present what they have discovered about efforts by allies of former President Trump to discredit and overturn the results of the election.

Thursday’s hearing, in an unusual move, will happen during prime-time, and most broadcast TV and cable news networks will air the hearing live. It’s scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord-cutter without cable, streaming the proceedings live on your computer, mobile device, or smart TV should be easy given the abundance of choices. We’ve rounded up a few ways to watch below.

Stream on PBS NewsHour’s YouTube page

This is always one of our favorite ways to watch Capitol Hill hearings. The stream is free and easily accessible. Find it here or embedded below.