How to watch the January 6 hearings live on CNN, MSNBC, or elsewhere without cable

A guide for cord-cutters who want to watch the House Select Committee on January 6 unveil its findings.

[Source Images: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

A group of Capitol Hill lawmakers on Thursday will finally begin to reveal key findings of their year-long investigation into the January 6 attack and insurrection.

In its first of several hearings, the House Select Committee on January 6 will unveil a timeline of the events that led up to the breeching of the Capitol building and attempts by insurrectionists to thwart the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The nine-member committee—seven Democrats and two Republicans—will also present what they have discovered about efforts by allies of former President Trump to discredit and overturn the results of the election.

Thursday’s hearing, in an unusual move, will happen during prime-time, and most broadcast TV and cable news networks will air the hearing live. It’s scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord-cutter without cable, streaming the proceedings live on your computer, mobile device, or smart TV should be easy given the abundance of choices. We’ve rounded up a few ways to watch below.

Stream on PBS NewsHour’s YouTube page

This is always one of our favorite ways to watch Capitol Hill hearings. The stream is free and easily accessible. Find it here or embedded below.

Stream on a broadcast-TV news service

The news divisions of the major broadcast networks have free, ad-supported streaming services. You can watch them on a computer or download one of their apps. They include:

Watch cable news coverage on a streaming service

If you want to watch coverage and analysis of the hearings on one of the major cable networks (CNN, MSNBC, and Fox Business will air live coverage, but Fox News will not), those are available to stream on a number of subscription-based streaming services. These services are easy to cancel and you and sometimes get a free week if you’re a new subscriber. They include:

Note that not all networks are available in all packages, or in all areas, so make sure you check your zip code and package offerings before you sign up.

