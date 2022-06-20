The sneaky way that corsets have reemerged in modern life

Throughout history, women have faced pressure to have certain body shapes—often leading them to use extreme methods to achieve them. So you’d think with a greater emphasis on body positivity in recent years that the days of wearing corsets and other restrictive undergarments would be behind us. In reality, the global shapewear industry is booming—with sales of these products projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2028.

While corsets can be traced back as far as the 16th century, it was in the 18th century that the hourglass shape became fashionable. Corsets had also come to represent elite status and physical fragility, which was symbolic of femininity. Different body ideals have come in and out of fashion since, largely shaped by popular celebrities or even famous images and artworks. For example, Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of beauty, was frequently depicted in paintings and sculptures with a curvaceous body. While hourglass figures were popular throughout the 1950s due to sex symbols such as Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield, the mid- to late 1960s saw a shift toward a slimmer physique, thanks in part to the iconic British model Twiggy. The skinny, waif-like look remained fashionable well into the 1990s—again thanks to the continued popularity of models such as Kate Moss.

The 2010s saw a shift toward a “curvy” silhouette, where a small waist and fuller hips became the ideal again. Just as in previous decades, this shift was driven by celebrities, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, and—in particular—Kim Kardashian. Social media trends While social media has helped give space to celebrate a more diverse range of body shapes, there’s still continued pressure to conform to an ideal which may not be entirely natural. This is why shapewear remains popular—though the way these garments are perceived and worn has changed significantly since the 18th century. Before the U.S.-based underwear brand Spanx launched shaping leggings and underpants in 2000, shapewear was usually something reserved for special occasions. But thanks to celebrity endorsements and Instagram influencers, shapewear (including Spanx) has become an everyday clothing item, used to help improve appearance and achieve the ideal figure. Kardashian and Victoria Beckham have both launched their own affordable shapewear lines.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.