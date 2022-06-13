10 Strategies To Determine The Right Focus In Business

During and beyond the global health crisis, plenty of corporate leaders and small business owners alike, have readjusted their thought processes on how they do business.

advertisement

advertisement

Some began to streamline certain aspects of their product and service offerings to improve bottom-line outcomes so the establishment could not only survive in an uncertain and evolving economy but thrive and continue to shine above their competitors. Here, 10 business leaders from Fast Company Executive Board weigh in on what their top strategies have been for streamlining their company’s focus and how doing so is impacting their clients’ positive engagement with the business. 1. ASSIGN ONE AGENT TO MONITOR ALL ACCOUNTS.

advertisement

We put someone in charge of overseeing all accounts, versus multiple people working on the various accounts themselves. This allows us to leverage best practices across different types of industries and companies. – Marisa Ricciardi, The Ricciardi Group 2. NURTURE EMPLOYEES’ GROWTH DEVELOPMENT. We invest in our employees’ success, continually reassess where their strengths lie and encourage them to develop skills in the areas they excel. By nurturing their skills, they are inspired to go above and beyond to meet the needs of our customers. The result is a richer and more engaging customer experience. – Andreas Petterrsson, Arcules

advertisement

3. UTILIZE AUTOMATED TOOLS. Improved client engagement is the result of happy employees who feel like they have time to spend solving customer problems. If they are burdened with other issues, they will feel rushed and clients become frustrated. Apart from hiring better support staff, we have implemented automation tools that streamline internal processes, allowing our reps to have one-on-one time to spend with each client. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC 4. EXPAND ON CUSTOMER GEOGRAPHIC REACH.

advertisement

We have always focused on service and technology in an industry that wasn’t known for either. It was a way to stand out. Now our focus is on expanding geographically, without sacrificing that reputation for great service. Current clients benefit from lower shipping costs and greater flexibility, and new clients are attracted by our expanded capabilities. – Jan Bednar, ShipMonk 5. ALIGN TIME WITH ACHIEVEMENT GOALS. I’ve pushed myself to greater clarity on my “North Star” and using that to prioritize (stop, start, continue) client by client, project by project, so how I spend my time is aligned to achieving my ambition. – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC

advertisement

6. DEVELOP A STRATEGIC METHOD FOR OBTAINING CLIENTS. We have a clear and concise methodology for the identification of acquisition clients. The creation of this methodology gave the organization focus and a clear mission. It helped define our go-to-market, and our discussions with potential customers, and ultimately gave our organization a purpose when engaging with new prospects. The outcome was more effective engagements and higher win rates. – Paola Doebel, Ensono 7. BUILD A PROGRAM TO IMPROVE PRODUCTIVITY.

advertisement

We’ve developed custom programs for increasing productivity, achieving goals, and improving employee morale. Creating a work environment that focuses on your employees’ well-being benefits all aspects of your business, including your customer service experience. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 8. DOUBLE DOWN ON A SPECIFIC SEGMENT. We focused our efforts on a particular segment of the market. We specifically targeted that area to make traction and aligned all of our service offerings and sales to cater to that market’s needs. These changes provided laser focus and enabled us to grow in a dependable and manageable way. Now we are expanding into complimentary markets. – Matt Domo, FifthVantage

advertisement

9. ENGAGE IN CREATIVE COLLABORATIONS TO FIND SOLUTIONS. A key to this is rapid cycles of learning and discerning. It does not take months to know when something is not working but it does take more than minutes. Finding the balance to know when to revise, edit, and relaunch ideas is important when running a business. Being creative with solutions and not being afraid to partner with others can create new levels of client engagement and success. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 10. INVEST IN WHAT (AND WHO) ADDS JOY AND VALUE TO YOUR MISSION.

advertisement

I ask a simple question: “Will this person, place, or thing create five percent aggravation or more?” If the answer is yes, I pass on whatever that is. Put all of your effort into the people and things that create joy and value. Nothing is worth being aggravated, frustrated, or angry. It shortens your life and takes happiness away from your purpose and impact. – Mike Koenigs, The Superpower Accelerator