Cisco’s new Video Phone 8875 may finally normalize office video phones

On Thursday, Cisco announced a new video desk phone designed with a hybrid workforce in mind. The new Cisco Video Phone 8875, which looks like a corporate desk phone with a large 7-inch touch screen, will let workers show up at a “hot desk” and quickly initiate high-quality video calls.

Hot desking, in which workplace desks are used by different people at different times, is becoming a go-to strategy for companies trying to accommodate a workforce that expects to spend a good deal of time working remotely. A survey released last month by WFH Research found that employers expect to allow an average of 2.3 days per week of work from home. As part of that change in work culture, new products like Cisco’s may well help normalize a shift in office video phones.

When a hybrid worker visits an office workspace that has Cisco Video Phone 8875s, they’ll be able to show the desk phone a Webex QR code from their smartphone to bring up their Webex account profile, settings, and meetings calendar. They can then hit a button to join Webex meetings. The phone has a camera that can be physically covered up for privacy during meetings.

The phone also uses sound intelligence via Webex Calling that analyzes the audio of calls and eliminates distracting background noise (a common cause of fatigue during video conferences, Cisco says). During the demo, a Cisco person rattled some noisy candy wrappers near the microphone while she talked; I heard the sound disappear almost completely when she turned the feature on.