This new ‘integrity initiative’ is designed to fight corporate greenwashing

Hundreds of companies have set climate goals to reach net zero emissions—or in some cases to become “carbon negative” or “carbon positive”—but some plans are less credible than others , and it’s difficult to tell what’s actually greenwashing. A new framework is designed to give companies benchmarks on best practices, and to help make it easier for consumers and investors to understand if they’re actually making progress.

“For many years, companies have been declaring carbon neutrality, or climate neutrality, or something similar,” says Mark Kenber, executive director at the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), the group behind the new framework. “And the only thing that’s been clear about those claims is that they very rarely mean the same thing. Sometimes we’ll have two companies that claim to be carbon neutral, but have completely different bases for that claim. And then you’ll have two companies that are doing exactly the same thing and use completely different claims. So it’s not surprising that the public, and consumers in particular, are confused.”

The group, which launched last year and is funded in part by the U.K. government, created a new “code of practice” that can help evaluate corporate climate goals and the use of carbon credits. To reach VCMI Gold, the highest level, a company will have to have net zero targets—including both short- and long-term goals, covering all of its emissions, including from its supply chains—and show that it’s on track to meet those goals.

“In any year that it wants to make a claim, it needs to show that its emissions are falling in line with its target and its plan is being implemented,” Kenber says. One hundred percent of remaining emissions need to be covered by high-quality carbon credits.