4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it.

But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership. Here’s a look at some of the best freebies you’re entitled to beyond fast shipping, movies, and TV shows. Amazon Music Amazon has a for-pay music service that’s similar to Spotify and grants you access to 75+ million tunes, but it costs $9 a month.

However, as a Prime member, you do get access to around 2 million songs for free. You can play them via your Echo devices or use the Amazon Music app to listen on the go—including offline downloads. Prime Gaming Every year, I grumble about the $139 Prime fee and wonder if it’s really worth it. For me, Prime Gaming takes the sting out of that annual outlay quite a bit.

Thanks to Prime Gaming, I just nabbed Far Cry 4—which I had planned on adding to my collection, and which normally costs $30. Every month, the service offers up a collection of free games to claim. There are some duds in there each month for sure, but there’s always at least a gem or two. Grab Escape from Monkey Island this month while you’re at it.

Amazon Photos If you take a ton of photos and have nowhere to back them up, Amazon Photos is a no-brainer. Download the app on your phone and it’ll automatically back up your photos in full resolution with no storage limits, beating Apple and Google’s free photo-storage deals. It’ll also store up to five gigabytes worth of video—not a ton, but not nothing either.

Prime Reading If you’re always looking for something new to read, Prime Reading gets you access to a rotating selection of e-books, magazines, and audiobooks numbering in the thousands. Free titles are denoted with the Prime logo in the upper-right corner; not to be confused with Kindle Unlimited titles, which you get by paying for a $10-a-month Kindle Unlimited subscription. We subscribe to that, too, since we have three kids who worm their way through e-books at an insane clip. But try out Prime Reading first to see if it scratches your literary itch.

The full list Again, this stuff can be kind of hard to find on Amazon’s site. Here’s the page with descriptions and links to all the goodies included with your Prime membership.