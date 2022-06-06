Etsy is rolling out a ‘purchase protection’ program for buyers and sellers

In April, Etsy sellers had gone on a weeklong strike because the company had raised the percentage it takes from them without taking steps to improve their experience on the site. One of the points they argued for was urging the platform to revamp its customer service system and, in turn, create a better support system for the sellers.

Now, Etsy is taking a step toward this goal. The company said on Monday it will launch the Etsy “Purchase Protection” program, which starts on August 1. Buyers can receive a full refund for purchases that “don’t match the item description, arrive damaged, or never arrive.”

Raina Moskowitz, Etsy’s chief operating officer, said, “Easy issue resolution is a critical part of the e-commerce shopping experience, and our new Etsy Purchase Protection program aims to help make shopping on Etsy even more worry-free.”

She added that this new initiative will give buyers more confidence in buying items on the site, “while we invest directly in our sellers to provide them an important layer of assurance.”