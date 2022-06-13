Why having a VP of digital role is critical in today’s enterprise companies

Having a solid digital strategy is critical to any company’s success, now more than ever. Given that most post-pandemic environments remain digital, either fully or partially, digital transformation is a natural course of action for businesses. From online shopping to remote and hybrid work environments, people are getting comfortable meeting their physical needs through digital environments.

While a vast majority of businesses have centered their strategies around digital or have plans to do so, 45% of executives say their companies remain unequipped for total digital transformation. This is perfectly understandable. Digital transformations done well are large-scale and highly collaborative, demanding a coordinated effort across different roles and departments that otherwise don’t interact on a day-to-day level. A big part of digital transformation is coordinating the company’s demand-generation efforts. Having a point person leading this effort to protect, improve and expand your digital presence is essential to better optimizing marketing spend, moving faster, and driving more revenue from digital efforts. TAKE CONTROL OF HOW YOU SHOW UP ONLINE

Having an executive in your organization dedicated to growing your online presence is essential, and a VP of digital is directly responsible for owning how you show up online to deliver revenue. As most research on your company is done online before consumers interact with you in any other way, taking control of how you show up online is vital. A VP of digital needs to own and control your company’s demand-generation efforts—what you spend on paid efforts along with how you drive and deliver events, manage your online content, and optimize SEO. With a dedicated leader pushing the efforts to prioritize your digital marketing, you can set the foundation of your company’s performance online and create a talent network that knows your business and can work with the agility required to stay competitive. BRIDGE SILOS WITH COORDINATED COLLABORATION

The most common hurdle that slows digital growth is how digital strategies are often siloed across departments. For the vast majority of companies, digital strategy is usually executed across various tasks carried out by different departments. Content teams often exist within their own product organizations. The web team might be a small delegation of IT. Your SEO team is usually some division of marketing, and your demand-generation team could be an entirely different organization. The digital efforts of these teams should fall under the purview of an executive capable of seeing the big picture. They can see how the various contributions of every siloed department fit together into the larger whole. A VP of digital is tasked with maintaining control over all these players in order to shape a cohesive vision that ultimately resonates with customers. Investing in this role is essential to managing the talent necessary for executing a holistic digital strategy and driving revenue from the top of the funnel to the bottom.

INCREASE YOUR AGILITY WITH A UNIFIED VISION Many companies can still find themselves struggling with their digital presence despite the ongoing trends of new tools and platforms. The rate at which things change in the digital space is daunting. This is where the digital VP’s role continues to drive your company forward by coordinating your digital environment to meet the needs of today’s consumers. To drive this home, consider the amalgamation that is social media. Platforms buzz and grow in seemingly unpredictable ways. We could take a deep dive into the progression from Myspace to Facebook to Instagram, but at the end of the day, social media platforms are always evolving to meet dynamic consumer needs. If you look into Facebook’s audience today, you’ll see a generally older audience—a direct inversion of the platform’s previously exclusive focus on the younger, college-aged demographic (and a trend already showing signs of repeating on TikTok).

Having your digital presence operating under a single umbrella allows you to quickly move money and resources to meet customers where they are, regardless of how rapidly platforms change and their demographics shift. With the increasing importance of agile marketing, the need for a VP of digital to bring everything together has become self-evident. As leaders, we can serve ourselves better when we allow a VP of digital to focus on a unified effort for our companies. A digital leader must think about the factors that shape different environments throughout the digital sphere. They can then focus enterprises on where they need to be showing up to reach the customers they ultimately want, which can often vary by product, service, and geography. NAVIGATE YOUR DIGITAL ENVIRONMENTS

The bottom line is that you should prioritize digital in order to market effectively as an enterprise company. Customers will investigate your company online and will probably have already decided whether or not they want to purchase your services before talking to anyone on your sales team. Whether through video, social media, or other content, how you show up when they do their research is absolutely critical. Whether you’re looking to hone your strategy in content development, organic marketing, or social media, having a leader to unify your company’s efforts can help ensure your company maintains a proactive approach to changes in the digital climate. The scope of digital marketing is vast and continually expanding, but with a strong leader at the helm of your digital efforts, you can navigate today’s ever-changing landscape and chart a course toward a more robust digital presence as you move into the future. Tom Martin is the CRO at Conductor. He works in collaboration with the entire executive team to drive and deliver revenue results.