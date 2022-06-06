The bots are back! Elon Musk threatens to end his deal to buy Twitter

Twitter has refused to comply with Elon Musk’s repeated requests for the evaluation of spam and fake accounts on the platform, according to a letter from his lawyers Monday morning, leaving Musk threatening to terminate his deal to buy the social media giant.

Under terms of the merger agreement, Twitter is required to provide the Tesla CEO with any data he requests as it may relate to the transition of his ownership. The repeated denial of these requests since May 9, according to Musk’s lawyers, raises concern over whether the company is purposefully withholding information from him due to what access to such data would uncover.

“This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement,” Mike Ringler, Musk’s attorney, wrote in a letter to Twitter’s chief legal officer, Vijaya Gadde.

Reached for comment, a Twitter spokesperson told Fast Company that it is following the terms of the agreement and it still expects the deal to close. “Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement,” the spokesperson said. “We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.”