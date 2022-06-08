How we selected this year’s Queer 50 list

The third annual Fast Company Queer 50 was compiled by Fast Company editors, with input from a number of trusted sources, including Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, who provided a comprehensive list of leaders from the tech community and and helped us review the names we received from an open call for entries. We’d also like to thank Lisa Skeete Tatum, founder and CEO of Landit, for consulting during the ranking process.
We considered five criteria in compiling this list:
- The size and growth prospects of each person’s business or organization
- Their place in the broader business and social conversation
- The impact of their contributions during the unprecedented events of the past 12 months
- Their career trajectory over the past 12 months, and potential for growth
- Their activism and advocacy for the Queer community
As always, this list was put together with a strong eye toward inclusion—12% of honorees are trans and/or nonbinary and 46% are people of color, including 30% who are Black, Latinx, or Indigenous. Fifty six percent of the honorees are new to the list this year.