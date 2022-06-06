How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote today: iOS 16 and more expected

Today is the most exciting day of the year for many Apple fans. That’s because it’s the launch of the company’s annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference. It’s where Apple shows off the next generation of all its various operating systems.

That means we can expect to see major previews of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 today. But Apple also usually has a surprise in store at every keynote. It’s likely this year’s surprise announcement could be a completely redesigned MacBook Air–one of Apple’s most popular laptops.

Apple’s WWDC always kicks off with a streamed keynote featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook and other top-level executives. That means Apple fans and tech industry watchers can watch the proceedings as they happen.

Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote starts today at 10:00 a.m. PST. That’s 11:00 a.m. in Colorado; noon in central and Midwestern states like Texas, Missouri, and Illinois; and 1:00 p.m. on the east coast. There are several ways to watch the keynote for free: