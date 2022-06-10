Why you need to take your professional learning to a whole new level

If we’ve learned anything from the challenges of the pandemic, it’s that we can adapt and learn how to do things differently, whether we’re at home, at school, or at work. Learning is such an integral part of how we live that we often don’t even think about how much new information we absorb.

According to Buckminster Fuller’s “knowledge doubling curve,” human knowledge doubled approximately every century until 1900, and by the end of World War II, knowledge was doubling every 25 years. IBM once predicted that by 2020, knowledge would double every 12 hours. Replacing out-of-date knowledge with new knowledge takes on a new meaning in this rapid-paced world. What does it mean to take professional learning to a whole new level, both for students and working professionals, as well as for organizations that have educational and training requirements for their employees? With professional learning, taking it to the next level is really about linking education to career and employment and the outcomes people want to achieve in their careers. LIFELONG LEARNING FOR CAREER HAPPINESS

The way that my company thinks about the outcome of learning is having people achieve more and find career happiness. Then learning and career are combined together in a way that becomes really important for individuals. There are many different reasons why this powerful combination is important. Our economy has changed. People want to be relevant longer. People want or need to work longer, and skills for work can change frequently in this fast-paced environment. To be relevant in their roles, people are starting to see themselves as lifelong learners. By being a lifelong learner, you can really tie that to where you want your career to go and how you want your life to unfold because of what you know. A RACE AGAINST TIME

In the new paradigm of professional learning, time waits for no one. People become displaced if they don’t keep their knowledge current. Research from John Seely Brown and Douglas Thomas shows the half-life of a learned skill to be about five years, which means that five years from now, the current skill you possess could be worth about half as much as it is today. A 2017 World Economic Forum report found that one in four adults reported a mismatch between their skills and the ones needed to do their jobs. Working with thousands of professionals in real estate, I understand just how important it is to learn in the most flexible and robust way possible, whether people are just getting started in their careers or managing where they want to go further down the career path. Like many working professionals, real estate pros are entrepreneurs, and that means they’re always working and always networking. Finding ways to optimize learning while enabling people to do business together while catching up on the latest regulations and requirements in the profession is a win-win. Learning today isn’t what it used to be. People have to know more than ever before and apply that knowledge immediately to their jobs. Being prepared for a job and building a career require learning in many ways. Luckily, it’s also easier than ever to learn. Taking an online course, listening to a webinar or podcast, or picking up evening classes at school are all options that didn’t exist a few decades ago.

With the vast number of learning strategies and tools that have been developed, as well as the rapid changes in our workforce, professional learning will continue to evolve. Let’s evolve with it. Jennifer Hoff is President of Colibri Real Estate, empowering professionals to start or advance a career with unmatched learning solutions.