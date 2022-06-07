advertisement
Sonic Science: Your brain on podcasts

Part two of Spotify’s Sonic Science video series explains why podcasts are a powerful tool for advertisers

By FastCo Works

In 2021, 1.2M podcasts were published on Spotify—which means there’s a podcast for just about every mood or interest. From the biggest cultural conversations to the most specific subjects, podcasts offer us a lot: Fresh perspectives, familiar personalities, news, a laugh, and more. We partnered with research firm Neuro-Insight to create Sonic Science, our largest study to date of how different types of podcasts affect listeners’ mood and memory. We found that while true crime shows evoke low emotional intensity, they have a big impact on memory. Celebrity comedy podcasts engage our global memory centers, activating past emotions and creating new associations. And sports talk? That activates all kinds of neuro-responses.

Conversations are happening all over Spotify. And our ads solutions—from custom builds to self-serve tools—give businesses of all sizes a way to join those conversations.

Download one-sheet to explore the rest of the research behind why podcasts are one of the most engaging forms of media—and how brands can make the most of digital audio.

+19% Brand breakthrough: Podcasts provide +19% brand breakthrough compared to all other media.

+16% Ad engagement: Podcasts provide +16% higher ad engagement compared to all other media.

